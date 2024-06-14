Pianist Luu Hong Quang is to play Debussy and Listz pieces at St Andrew's Church on Sunday afternoon.

Gisborne music lovers will have the opportunity to listen to a pianist of the highest calibre when Luu Hong Quang performs this weekend at St Andrew’s Church.

Born in Vietnam on October 10, 1990, Quang is known for his skilful performance techniques and impressive, emotional playing style.

He studied at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, the Australian International Conservatory of Music, and the University of Montreal in Canada.

Having delighted audiences around the world, this will be his first time performing in Gisborne.

Quang has performed with many famous orchestras, such as the Hanoi Symphony Orchestra, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra from Florence (Italy), Symphony Orchestra Queensland (Australia), KOZY Symphony Orchestra, Metropolitan Orchestra (Sydney) and Wuhan Symphony Orchestra (China).

The multi-award-winning pianist will play Debussy and Liszt pieces during his his Sunday concert in Gisborne.

“Live performance is not the same as listening at home. It has its own energy,” Quang told Sydney’s Village Voice.

“As a musician on stage, you are the messenger with no words. Subconsciously, you have a sense of admiration for this music and the amazing capacity to be touched by this genius - and proud to be part of the communication of the artist’s insight.”

Where: St Andrew’s Church, 176 Cobden Street.

When: 2pm, Sunday, June 16.

Koha appreciated.