WorkSafe plans to cut 180 roles and create 140 after axing more than 100 jobs last November

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
WorkSafe axed 113 roles last November in a restructure. Photo / 123RF

WorkSafe is proposing to cut 180 further jobs in its second major restructure in a 12-month period.

The agency is mulling further job cuts, proposing a net loss of 40 roles, after 113 roles were axed last November. It is planning on creating 140 roles and investing more into frontline services.

A spokesperson for the health and safety regulator has confirmed to NZME consultation on its organisational change proposal officially opened yesterday.

“The proposal is about delivering WorkSafe’s new strategy and increasing its frontline services over time. In turn, we are proposing to simplify our structure, reduce some non-frontline roles, and ensure all roles are clearly linked to strategic delivery.

All staff feedback will be considered, and decisions will be communicated with WorkSafe kaimahi first.”

WorkSafe added it had not been asked to contribute to Government cost-savings targets, but was adamant it “must continue to operate within our allocated budget.”

The Public Service Association [PSA], which represents unionised public servants, said a range of roles were in the firing line.

The PSA claimed the jobs proposed to be lost are “health specialists, advisors, researchers, evaluators and legal kaimahi who support WorkSafe inspectors and whose role is to educate businesses, provide assessment support to workplaces and protect workers from poor health and safety practices”.

PSA secretary Duane Leo slammed the cuts, calling it a “flawed plan which strips WorkSafe of critical roles”.

In December, the health and safety regulator cut desk space when moving its Wellington office, partially due to a working-from-home boom.

WorkSafe interim chief executive Kane Patena said the strategy “defines how we will undertake our role as Aotearoa New Zealand’s primary work health and safety regulator”.

Patena has previously said the regulator is proposing to increase frontline services, which would see a further investment of $2.7 million annually on “growing our inspectorate”.

“In turn, we are proposing to simplify our structure, reduce some non-frontline roles, and ensure all roles are clearly linked to strategic delivery.”

Patena confirmed the proposal would increase frontline services over time, but would end up with an overall reduction of approximately 20 roles.

WorkSafe has said staff will be redeployed into future roles where possible.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

