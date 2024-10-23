WorkSafe added it had not been asked to contribute to Government cost-savings targets, but was adamant it “must continue to operate within our allocated budget.”

The Public Service Association [PSA], which represents unionised public servants, said a range of roles were in the firing line.

The PSA claimed the jobs proposed to be lost are “health specialists, advisors, researchers, evaluators and legal kaimahi who support WorkSafe inspectors and whose role is to educate businesses, provide assessment support to workplaces and protect workers from poor health and safety practices”.

PSA secretary Duane Leo slammed the cuts, calling it a “flawed plan which strips WorkSafe of critical roles”.

In December, the health and safety regulator cut desk space when moving its Wellington office, partially due to a working-from-home boom.

WorkSafe interim chief executive Kane Patena said the strategy “defines how we will undertake our role as Aotearoa New Zealand’s primary work health and safety regulator”.

Patena has previously said the regulator is proposing to increase frontline services, which would see a further investment of $2.7 million annually on “growing our inspectorate”.

“In turn, we are proposing to simplify our structure, reduce some non-frontline roles, and ensure all roles are clearly linked to strategic delivery.”

Patena confirmed the proposal would increase frontline services over time, but would end up with an overall reduction of approximately 20 roles.

WorkSafe has said staff will be redeployed into future roles where possible.

