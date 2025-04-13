Now, she has been dealt another devastating blow after WorkSafe completed its investigation into the accident and concluded it would not prosecute the young father’s employer, Clelands Timber.

Laleni wanted the business prosecuted.

“I feel that my husband didn’t get justice for losing his life at his workplace,” she told NZME.

“It’s hard sometimes. I feel I just don’t have the strength to cope, and I’m totally lost not knowing the rights and laws.”

Laleni disagreed with elements of the WorkSafe investigation into the January 25, 2024, incident and planned to seek a review.

She was also trying to seek legal advice but was struggling to find someone who specialised in occupational safety and health law.

Sorav and Laleni Saini married in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Sorav Saini, a 30-year-old father of two, died in hospital with Laleni at his side about two weeks after the incident.

Laleni understood that Sorav, a fingerjointer and opitimiser supervisor at Clelands, had become stuck in a machine at the company’s Katere Rd site.

He was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

A WorkSafe spokesperson told NZME it has completed its investigation into the incident and found no breach.

“Shortly after the incident, WorkSafe took enforcement action against Clelands to prohibit use of the machinery involved in the incident until it was made safe,” the spokesperson said.

“Clelands satisfied our investigator that significant improvements had been made to its machine guarding, and our prohibition notice was lifted on 31 January 2024.

“Ultimately, the investigation found no breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 on the part of the employer, so no charges have been filed.”

In a subsequent inquiry, NZME questioned if banning the use of the machinery involved in the incident “until it was made safe” indicated that Clelands was operating an unsafe machine, and if so, why that was not considered a breach.

The watchdog said the enforcement related to a breach of the machine guarding standard and reiterated that the overall investigation found no breach.

“We recognise the immense loss felt by the whānau and we have met with them about the investigation outcome,” the spokesperson said.

“Manufacturing is a priority under WorkSafe’s new strategy, as workers being caught or trapped in machinery is among the main sources of harm in the sector. WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe.”

Laleni has received a copy of the investigation report but was unable to share its contents while her husband’s death remained an open inquiry with the coroner.

Coronial Services has confirmed the case is active but could provide no further information at this stage.

Laleni was unhappy with the report as she believed there were flaws in the investigation.

But she has limited support and has been battling to make sense of how she can appeal the outcome.

“My last year has been stressful and full of struggles without my husband. Also, he was our main income earner and my support. I am just living alone with my baby.”

Laleni described her husband as hard-working and “lovely and honest”. She said he enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family.

The pair married in India in 2020 after meeting in New Zealand in 2014.

Sorav moved to New Zealand from India in 2014 on a student visa. Once he completed his studies, he gained employment and became a citizen.

Laleni said he would often spend his lunch hour at home so he could be with his family.

“Now I am just like lost, alone, not knowing where to go or what to do.”

Clelands Timber was contacted for comment on the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the company previously told NZME it was doing everything it could to ensure the safety of its team, and it had reached out to Sorav’s family.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.