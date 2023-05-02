Workers evacuated at Auckland’s City Rail Link after fire in underground station

A fire occurred underground at the City Rail Link this morning. Photo / File

Workers were evacuated from an underground station being built as part of Auckland’s City Rail Link when a forklift caught on fire this morning.

The fire, at the Te Waihorotiu station in central Auckland, occurred about 10.20am and was quickly extinguished, a spokesman for the project said.

The station was filled with smoke and workers were evacuated, he said.

Several fire appliances attended and an all-clear was given for workers to return to work.

No one was injured in the incident.