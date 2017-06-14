The Homegrown Juice Company has declined to comment on the woman's death.

A woman was killed in a tragic juice factory accident in Hawke's Bay overnight.

It is understood a woman worker had been entangled in machinery in a cool store at The Homegrown Juice Company Limited in the Hastings suburb of Mahora.

Emergency services were called to the cool store at about 2:15am.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said WorkSafe investigators had been at the site of this tragic incident early this morning, and will be continuing their investigations today.

"We have launched an investigation and are unable to provide any further information now an investigation is underway."