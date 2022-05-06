Work will start on Wellington's Cobham Drive crossing despite judicial review action

An artist's impression of the shared pathway at Cobham Drive. Image / WCC

An artist's impression of the shared pathway at Cobham Drive. Image / WCC

A court has decided there are no grounds for granting interim relief to stop a pedestrian crossing being built on State Highway 1 in Wellington.

Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), the city's multi-billion-dollar transport project, plans to build an at-grade crossing controlled by traffic lights on Cobham Drive near the airport.

Wellington Airport is leading the charge against the crossing, saying it will make congestion worse for 35,000 daily road users and that the views of the community have been ignored.

The airport launched legal action by way of judicial review proceedings earlier this year.

Today the High Court in Wellington has found there are no grounds for granting interim relief to stop physical works, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director Emma Speight welcomed the decision.

"At this stage there is still a planned judicial review hearing later this year to hear the full claim made by the airport.

"The finding means that we can continue, along with our partners in Let's Get Wellington Moving, our work to provide safe walking and cycling access across Cobham Drive."

Speight said LGWM will share more information about next steps and construction plans in coming days.

Wellington Airport has been approached for comment.

The airport has previously claimed the business case for the crossing was flawed and alternative solutions have not been properly considered.

"It should be dropped in favour of a full review and genuine consultation.

"A capital city should have excellent connections to its airport. Cobham Drive is the first experience visitors have of Wellington and being stuck in traffic is not the way to showcase our city."

Independent polling commissioned by Wellington Airport has showed 83 per cent of Eastern Suburbs residents agreed a crossing would make traffic congestion worse and 65 per cent preferred an overpass.

LGWM representatives argued people have been making unsafe crossings because there is no convenient alternative for almost 2km along Cobham Drive.

"These changes will make it safer and easier for people to move around the area, including the increasing number of people walking, running, riding bikes and using wheelchairs on the new shared pathway along Evans Bay," Speight said.

There have been 528 crashes over the past 10 years along the stretch of state highway between Mt Victoria and Wellington Airport, which have killed two people and seriously injured 16, LGWM has reported.