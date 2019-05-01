Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Work-site woes: Person stabbed in Hawke's Bay, person's arm trapped in Waikato

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The person in Hawke's Bay is believed to have been stabbed accidentally. Photo / File

The person in Hawke's Bay is believed to have been stabbed accidentally. Photo / File

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after receiving what police believe was an accidental stab wound at a Hawke's Bay work site today.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at a site in Rangitane Rd, Whakatu, a mainly industrial township between Napier and Hastings.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board tonight reported a man aged in the early 20s, taken by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, was in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, a person reportedly has their arm trapped following a workplace incident in the Rukuhia, Waikato.

A spokeswoman for St John said there was no update on the incident at 7.30pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said they were advised about the incident by St John at 6.55pm but were not needed.

More to come.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand