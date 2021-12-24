Woop customers complain about Christmas food boxes, claiming 'mouldy' bread and not enough food

Woop customers were hoping for a hassle-free holiday meal, but hundreds have complained about the Christmas box they received. Photo / File

A popular Kiwi food box delivery company's Christmas dinner special has left a bad taste in the mouths of many who hoped for a hassle-free holiday meal.

Hundreds of comments have been piling up on Woop's Facebook page, dozens alleging the amount supplied was far too small to feed the number of people the company claimed. One user asked whether the company thought they were feeding "6-8 toddlers" given the portion sizes.

Others complained that products were out of date, mouldy or rotten.

Some posted images of bread that appeared to be mouldy.

"My bread is mouldy. What the heck. This is disgusting and the box is ridiculously small. Too late now to get a new bread. I also thought they had forgotten the turkey, had to go and buy another one, and luckily I had an extra ham. Absolutely pathetic for the money charged," one user wrote.

"I got the box to feed 6-8 people. I hope I don't have to make them a cheese toastie afterwards - portion sizes are tiny. Is this a ploy to reduce the obesity epidemic? Will not be repurchasing next year," another user wrote.

Some commenters said they didn't receive their box and others claimed liquids had leaked throughout their purchase.

"Very disappointed. My box is a mess inside. 2 broken jars glass and sticky stuff everywhere and the spinach looks like its been driven over many times! Box was dropped over our fence....about 2 meters [sic] yet gate easily opened. Containers popped open etc.. Appalling for the price!"

However, a few social media users wrote that they'd had a good experience with their box.

"Sorry to hear it's all gone so wrong for so many. We received ours correctly on the 22nd and enjoyed a wonderful Christmas WOOP meal with family on 23rd. Thanks WOOP," a user commented.

Woop has been approached for comment.