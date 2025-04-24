“People will have to pop over the bridge probably more often than they usually would,” Henderson said.
“I think people by and large will probably have to go all-in on click and collect and things like that. There’s different ways around things in the modern world these days.”
The nearest supermarket to the peninsula is over 2.9km away from the Te Atatū Rd site at the corner of Te Atatū and Edmonton Rds in Te Atatū South.
That Woolworths serves residents in its own suburb and Glendene and Kelston. Another supermarket serving the suburbs is more than 3.2km away at Kelston Mall, which itself is less than 2km from Woolworths Lynnmall.
Heading west, the nearest supermarkets are the Woolworths and Pak’nSave in Henderson and Pak’nSave on Lincoln Rd, about 5km from the store set to close.
Census 2023 found the population of Te Atatū Peninsula was 14,454. And in the three years since 2022, 1107 consents were issued for new homes, Statistics New Zealand data showed.