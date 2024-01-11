Offenders broke through the front door of Woolworths on Barry's Point Rd in Takapuna around 1.30am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A dramatic early morning high-speed pursuit across the city that involved the Eagle helicopter and the police dog unit ended when the offenders’ car hit a tree.

Night-shift staff at a Woolworths store on Auckland’s North Shore were left hiding in a back room after balaclava-clad offenders smashed their way through the front door of the closed supermarket.

Police were called at 1.35am today to a burglary in progress at Woolworths on Barry’s Point Rd in Takapuna. They arrived just as the offenders were leaving.

Detective Sergeant Mark Wardlaw, Waitematā CIB, said a group of four offenders wearing balaclavas allegedly forced their way into the supermarket and stole a number of items and cash.

”Staff who were present at the time had to lock themselves in a back room during the ordeal.”

Police units arrived as the offenders were leaving the car park. Their car then drove into one of the police cars. No one was injured.





The offenders then took off at speed and a short pursuit was initiated over the Harbour Bridge and through central Auckland before it was called off due to the dangerous manner of driving.

”Eagle was able to track the vehicle until it collided with a tree on Atarangi Rd, Greenlane, where the driver has fled but quickly been taken into custody by the Delta dog unit,” Wardlaw said.

“Three passengers had fled prior to the vehicle crashing and all were located and arrested without incident.”

“This is another example of great work by Police staff from across different areas of Tāmaki Makaurau, all working together to hold offenders to account.”

A 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with burglary.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 14, were referred to Youth Aid Services.

