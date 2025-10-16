Dan Louden told the Herald his wife placed the online order at lunchtime on Tuesday because they couldn’t collect it between other commitments. The delivery was due to arrive between 3.15pm and 5.45pm.

They didn’t receive the groceries until late yesterday.

At 7pm, with dinner half-prepared, Louden’s wife called Woolworths to find out what was happening. The family’s dinner was half made, and they needed ingredients from the order.

Louden wasn’t set to finish work until after 9pm and couldn’t stop at the supermarket on the way home.

“I’m at work with the car, and she’s sitting at home waiting for the food to turn up.”

He said they were eventually told the order would arrive the next day due to “system errors” and “technical issues”.

“To have known way earlier would have been great; the problem is they’ve already taken the payment,” Louden said.

Louden said he was concerned about how the issue might have affected elderly customers or vulnerable people who relied on the delivery service.

‘Left us high and dry’

“They got all of our grocery money, and we hadn’t received any food for the kids.

”What are we supposed to do in the meantime? I can’t just pull magical money.”

Louden said one of his children had ADHD and was particular about what they ate, making the situation harder.

“There was no option. It’s not like we could just go on to Uber and order something from there because they’ve got our money,” he said.

“They just left us high and dry.”

