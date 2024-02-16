The government says it recognises the challenges sheep and beef farmers face.

The government says it recognises the challenges sheep and beef farmers face.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and associate agriculture minister responsible for wool Mark Patterson are planning to hit the road to support sheep and beef farmers.

Over the next three months, McClay and Patterson, who is also Minister for Rural Communities, will embark on a national woolshed roadshow.

“Sheep farmers have long been the backbone of New Zealand’s farming communities,” Patterson said.

“Under my delegation as Minister responsible for wool, I will be working with farmers to rebuild the industry into a strong sector that recognises the exporting and sustainability potential of the product.”

Patterson said the pair will engage with small catchment groups from Northland to Southland and meet farmers in the woolsheds, and at the farm gate, to discuss grassroots solutions.

McClay said sheep farmers continued to make an “invaluable contribution to our primary sector”.

“This government is committed to celebrating and supporting that.”

He said the government was focused on getting costs down for Kiwi farmers.

“We recognise the challenges sheep farmers are facing in the current climate with the oversupply of Australian lamb flooding the market and driving global prices down; and the ongoing barriers faced across the wool sector.

Read more farming and rural stories on The Country.

“At the same time, we back our farmers who produce high-quality products that are sought globally.”

McClay said the government recognised the red meat sector’s enduring resilience as an industry that has consistently contributed to New Zealand’s exporting portfolio.

Listen below:

“We have an obligation to make sure we are not imposing any unnecessary costs on farmers.”

Patterson spoke to The Country’s Jamie Mackay about his role as minister for wool at Southern Field Days.

“I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into this wool conundrum that we’ve all been experiencing for many years now.”

He said McClay came up with the woodshed roadshow idea after he was inspired by National Lamb Day.

“We wanted to continue that engagement and show that we were going to get out of Wellington and show them what was happening on the ground.”

Patterson said he was looking forward to receiving direct feedback from farmers.