Rural Support Trust ambassador Matt Chisholm (left) catches up with The Country's Jamie Mackay at Southern Field Days. Photo / Rowena Duncum

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum are broadcasting live from Waimumu, where they’re taking in the sights and sounds of day three at Southern Field Days.

On with the show:

Matt Chisholm:

Rural Support Trust’s ambassador is living his best life wearing an orange high-vis vest at Waimumu - which sets Mackay off on a rant about road cones. On a serious note, Chisholm says he’s been having some very confronting conversations with farmers about their mental health. He shares some tips to take care of the “top paddock”.

Stefan Vogel:

The general manager of RaboResearch Australia and New Zealand says trade logistics are set to once again become increasingly challenging for New Zealand’s agriculture sector with the escalating tensions in the Red Sea and Suez Canal disrupting global trade.

Sir David Fagan and Jack Fagan:

We catch up with “shearing’s royal family” as they await all the shearing sports action at Waimumu, including a team relay where eight-hour world record holders Jack Fagan and Megan Whitehead will take on ... their dads.

Mark Patterson:

NZ First’s minister for rural communities and associate agriculture minister responsible for wool. He says he’s keen to tackle the “wool conundrum” with a series of woolshed tours with Agriculture Minister Todd McClay to show farmers “we’re going to get out of Wellington”.

Peter Newbold:

PGG Wrightson’s general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate says farm succession is having a positive impact on the market.

Bruce Cameron:

The chair of Zespri has a quick comment on how strong export growth is expected across all fruit varieties this year, with about 193 million trays expected to be shipped around the world.

