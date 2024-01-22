Woodhill Forest mountain bike death: Rider falls, dies at scene near Muriwai

A mountain bike rider has died at Woodhill Forest, on Auckland’s west coast.
The rider fell off their bike and died at the scene, a police spokesman said.
Police were called about 12.30pm.
Emergency services tried treating the rider for their injuries.
The police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated and will form a part of the colonial inquiries.”