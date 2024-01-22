Woodhill Forest mountain bike death: Rider falls, dies at scene near Muriwai

Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A mountain bike rider has died at Woodhill Forest, on Auckland’s west coast.

The rider fell off their bike and died at the scene, a police spokesman said.

Police were called about 12.30pm.

Emergency services tried treating the rider for their injuries.

The police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated and will form a part of the colonial inquiries.”



