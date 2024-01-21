The Māori king is urging tangata whenua to have hope in unifying Aotearoa, call for vehicles to be banned on Muriwai Beach, Infrastructure New Zealand says councils need long-term independence and mayor urging for common sense after weekend fires. Video / George Heard / NZHerald

A witness to yesterday’s fatal crash on Muriwai Beach warned his wife to hang back before crossing the sand as they came out of the water to make way for a speeding four-wheel-drive moments before the vehicle flipped.

Auckland Council has this morning announced that the beach is being temporarily closed to vehicles while a review is carried out into the accident, as a surf life saving official describes the beach as the “wild west” and 4WD vehicles as “the new boy racers”.

A man identifying himself as Dan, told NewstalkZB he was swimming with his partner a short time before the tragedy unfolded.

“We were exiting the water yesterday after a swim and I was pretty reluctant to cross until they had passed.

Emergency services responded to a fatal accident on Muriwai Beach after a ute rolled, throwing a teen from the vehicle and crushing her. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

“There were utes coming up the beach and they were just cruising along ... and up to the north end I could see they were coming down a bit quicker than they should have done. So I said to my wife, ‘Just drop back with the dog until they pass before crossing the sand’.

“My heart goes out to the girl and her family. For the four or five guys who were involved in it, there’s more than one life that’s been tragically affected here.”

Emergency services, including police, ambulance, Fire and Emergency and two rescue helicopters scrambled to the accident scene about 2.30pm, with two helicopters landing on the beach.

Witnesses told the Herald they saw a ute “hooning” and doing burnouts before it flipped, throwing a teenage girl from the vehicle and crushing her.

One person died at the scene and a male in his 20s was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

A serious crash investigation is now underway.

Dan drew parallels between yesterday’s tragedy and a similar crash in 2015 on Muriwai Beach which claimed the lives of four men.

“They were going along the beach on the hard sand in a high range 4WD and tried to do a turn and the front wheels have dug in and the ute rolls, and I’m pretty confident that was the situation yesterday.”

He said he had spent time on Muriwai Beach his whole life and believed there was a place for utes.

Emergency services respond to a fatal accident on Muriwai Beach after a ute rolled, killing one person. Photo / Tim Sullivan

“I don’t think it should be cut off to access, but the problem is, especially for young guys who’ve just got into four-wheel-driving, you don’t know what’s happening, and with the conditions there’s so many variations that can create that crash.

“They just get the 4WD but don’t have the application to back that up in how to handle driving on the sand.

“I’m pretty sure that was the result in what happened yesterday.“

He said the aftermath of yesterday’s accident was “extreme with the shock”.

“The reality of the situation yesterday was horrific.

“At the time it was all adrenaline and shock.”

Bryce Pearce, life saving support officer Northern Region and Muriwai Beach, says four-wheel-drive vehicles are the new boy racers. Photo / Ben Dickens

Bryce Pearce, life saving support officer Northern Region and Muriwai Beach, said surf life saving officers were not involved with yesterday’s incident as it happened “a few miles” away from the main beach.

However, he said the beach could be chaotic at this time of year, with at least a couple of serious crashes every summer.

“The four-wheel [drive] vehicle drivers are the new boy racers, and they drive like there are no rules,” he said

“It’s a small number, but they really spoil it for everyone.”

Pearce said the area was not policed and drivers tended not to follow the 60km/h speed limits.

“That part of the beach, it’s like the wild, wild west,” he said.

Emergency services on Muriwai Beach after a ute flipped, killing one person. Photo / Tim Sullivan

Meanwhile, Auckland Council announced today the beach was being temporarily closed to vehicles following yesterday’s crash.

Taryn Crewe, Auckland Council parks and community facilities general manager said the council was deeply saddened by the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who died, as well as the two people injured.”

In partnership with Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, Auckland Council was supporting the implementation of a rāhui at the beach.

The beach was being temporarily closed to vehicles from midday today through to midday on Thursday, with the Coast Rd and Wilson Rd beach access points locked.

”The beach will remain open to recreational visitors on foot.

”We have worked hard over the years to introduce measures at Muriwai Beach that aim to enhance safety and protect this fragile environment. The 45km beach area presents numerous challenges in terms of managing access and balancing the interests of recreational users, emergency vehicles and customary rights.

”We are working closely with the Rodney Local Board, iwi and emergency services on this and will continue to review how we can manage this popular west coast beach area in the future.”











