Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Whakatane homicide: Women accused of killing 8-year-old Rickah’Shae Keefe-Haerewa face additional charges

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Pauline Timu (left) and Maya Hati, pictured at an earlier appearance, face new charges related to alleged child abuse.

Pauline Timu (left) and Maya Hati, pictured at an earlier appearance, face new charges related to alleged child abuse.

Two women charged over the death of 8-year-old Rickah’Shae Keefe-Haerewa face new charges that cover further alleged child abuse.

Maya Hati, 25, and Pauline Timu, 61, appeared in the High Court at Tauranga on Wednesday.

They pleaded not guilty, through lawyers Caitlin Gentleman and Tony Rickard-Simms, to new charges which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand