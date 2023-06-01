Police steer towards electric future, how the Government is helping those worst hit by weather events and bollards stop ram raiders in their tracks in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman’s death at a property in Kaikohe last night.

Officers responded to reports of an intruder at a Taraire St property around 11.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

“A struggle between the occupants and the intruder has resulted in one of the occupants being seriously injured.

“Sadly, despite efforts from emergency services, the victim has died at the scene.”

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston of Northland CIB said police officers had been working to establish exactly what occurred, and had been speaking to a number of witnesses overnight to identify and locate the person who left the scene prior to their arrival.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made.”

Johnston said he acknowledged this was a “tragic incident” which would have shaken the community.

“We know residents will be waking up this morning to this shocking news and we want to reassure them our inquiries are well under way to locate the person responsible and hold them to account for their actions.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area overnight and saw something, or someone, which may assist us with our inquiries.”

A further update would be provided when it became available, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 105 phone service or online using Update My Report.

Using reference file number 230602/1746.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.