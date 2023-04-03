Two constables were spat at by a woman as she was being arrested for disorder after a family gathering. Photo / 123RF

Drunk and yelling continuously, even after being warned by the police to stop, Lyndell Sara Karaitiana over-stepped the mark when she abused an elderly woman.

“You white c***s” don’t know,” she shouted at the woman, and was then arrested.

Karaitiana then spat directly in a constable’s face, and later as she was being driven in the police car she spat at another constable.

She was convicted in the Nelson District Court today on charges of disorderly behaviour and assaulting police after they were called to a family argument at an address on January 31.

The police summary of facts said Karaitiana was intoxicated and yelling continuously when they arrived.

She was warned several times that if she continued to yell and swear she would be arrested for disorder.

Karaitiana then walked to her home nearby, yelling abuse as she went, but this time at a person who police described as an elderly woman, dropping the four-letter expletive.

As the police tried to take her into custody Karaitiana began fighting a female constable and spat directly in her face, hitting her in the eyes.

Karaitiana continued her fight with the police, even after she was in the car.

She managed to spit at another constable as he drove the car; her spittle “sprayed across his face” as he drove, the summary said.

She later told the police she’d “done nothing wrong”.

Karaitiana was remanded on bail to June 12 for sentencing.



























