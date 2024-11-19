The Herald understands Htet’s parents would travel to New Zealand to be with their daughter following her death. It is understood Htet had links to Singapore and Australia.
She travelled to New Zealand to work as a nurse last year.
Htet’s friend said she wanted to fundraise to support her family.
“Together, we can provide support to her family and ensure they have the opportunity to say goodbye to their beloved daughter and our dear friend,” she said.
Lifeguards offered mental health support
Surf lifeguards were not patrolling Piha Beach at the time Htet got caught in a rip.
A Surf Life Saving NZ (SLSNZ) spokesman confirmed off-duty lifeguards and the Piha Search and Rescue squad responded to an incident on South Piha beach last Tuesday afternoon.
“One person was rescued from the water,” they said.
“An inflatable rescue boat [IRB] was launched to retrieve the patient, and CPR was commenced by surf lifeguards at the scene. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Hato Hone St John also responded to the incident, however, the patient was unable to be resuscitated.
“Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim.
“The surf lifeguards involved in the incident have been debriefed by a duty officer and have access to mental health support services.”