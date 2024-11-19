The Herald understands rescuers fruitlessly spent an hour giving the woman CPR, but she could not be revived and died on the scene.

‘A wonderful, cheerful and kind individual’

Htet has been described by a friend as “a truly wonderful, cheerful, and kind individual”.

Piha Beach, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Her family is currently navigating a difficult period filled with emotional, physical and financial hardships due to the unexpected nature of her death,” her friend said in a post online.

“I understand this is an incredibly challenging time for everyone as we come to terms with the heartbreaking news of her passing, which has occurred far too soon.”

The Herald understands Htet’s parents would travel to New Zealand to be with their daughter following her death. It is understood Htet had links to Singapore and Australia.

She travelled to New Zealand to work as a nurse last year.

Htet’s friend said she wanted to fundraise to support her family.

“Together, we can provide support to her family and ensure they have the opportunity to say goodbye to their beloved daughter and our dear friend,” she said.

Lifeguards offered mental health support

Surf lifeguards were not patrolling Piha Beach at the time Htet got caught in a rip.

A Surf Life Saving NZ (SLSNZ) spokesman confirmed off-duty lifeguards and the Piha Search and Rescue squad responded to an incident on South Piha beach last Tuesday afternoon.

“One person was rescued from the water,” they said.

“An inflatable rescue boat [IRB] was launched to retrieve the patient, and CPR was commenced by surf lifeguards at the scene. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Hato Hone St John also responded to the incident, however, the patient was unable to be resuscitated.

“Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

“The surf lifeguards involved in the incident have been debriefed by a duty officer and have access to mental health support services.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

