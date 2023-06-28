Convicted sex offender Sir James Wallace faces being stripped of his knighthood, why the Government's being called out after another slip closes a critical part of State Highway 1 and the Prime Minister heads to Shanghai while securing extra flights to New Zealand in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Supplied

An Invercargill woman who tried to scam the court, Work and Income and elderly rest-home residents has avoided a term of imprisonment.

Samantha Kerri Scott, 31, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this week on a raft of charges including perjury, creating a false document, using a false document and obtaining by deception.

The most serious crime occurred in December 2021 after the defendant was instructed by the Family Court to undertake a hair-folicle drug test.

She filed an affidavit stating the test had come back negative.

She produced a false copy of a negative result and lied that she was partaking in a methadone programme.

In February last year Scott created another false court document stating a warrant for her arrest had been withdrawn.

She provided that as evidence to Work and Income in an attempt to reinstate her benefit.

Samantha Kerri Scott was sentenced for dishonesty offences including perjury. Photo / Felicity Dear

In March 2021 the defendant was helping her child with a school fundraiser by selling hot cross buns to elderly people in rest homes.

Scott made $355 and sold at least 71 packets.

But the court heard she did not give any of the money to the school or deliver the hot cross buns to the people who had ordered them.

Judge Russell Walker said this was “a callous act against the school. It’s well known that school budgets are stretched to breaking point”.

Counsel Scott Williamson argued the woman did not gain anything from the falsified drug test result.

“The evidence was not accepted by the court and as such there was no ... benefit to the defendant,” he said.

"The evidence was not accepted by the court and as such there was no ... benefit to the defendant," he said.

Judge Walker agreed and said “this sort of offence strikes right at the heart of justice”.

The defendant had 11 previous dishonesty convictions, the court heard.

The judge said it would take a long period of truth-telling for Scott to live this down.

“No-one is able to believe a word you say at face value,” he said.

He sentenced Scott to 11 months’ home detention and disqualified her from driving for a year for unrelated offences.

Judge Walker also ordered she pay reparation of $248.50 to the school and $350 to a friend from whom she stole a laptop.

