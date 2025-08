Signs clearly state no dogs are allowed in Tongariro National Park. Photo / DoC

Woman takes dogs into Tongariro National Park illegally, posts about it on Facebook

By RNZ Online of RNZ

A woman who posted images of herself holding a dog in front of a “no dogs” sign in Tongariro National Park has been fined $400.

Tongariro National Park has a no-dog policy, including no dogs in vehicles.

Department of Conservation Tongariro operations manager Libby O’Brien said the infringement notice was a “no-brainer”.

“This person didn’t make a mistake, she showed blatant disregard for the law, for nature, for the mana of the dual World Heritage-listed Tongariro National Park.”