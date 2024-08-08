Berge used a blue hour blend, a common technique used in astrophotography, capturing the foreground with a higher aperture and lower ISO to keep all the detail intact with as little noise as possible.

Te Awamutu photographer Larn Berge captured a 180-degree panorama of the Milky Way over Tongariro National Park. Photo / Larn Berge Photography

This also allows the photographer to have more control over the light in the photograph - there are no harsh shadows or blown-out highlights.

The light is even throughout, allowing easier adjustment in post-processing.

“Photographing during blue hour allows you to play with motion more than you could at a different time of night and in a way that won’t affect the stars in your image.

“If you are photographing a beach scene, for example, this lets you play with longer shutter speeds to create that dream-like movement in the water.”

The exact location is then marked. Berge used rocks and made a X on the ground then waited for the conditions to be perfect to capture the Milky Way.

“This took 22 photos all up and you then need to stitch and blend these together to get your final result,” Berge said.

“Unlike shooting a single frame, you must be able to imagine what this shot will become and then capture all the elements needed to put it together.

“With a single frame, you can physically see the result; however, with a blend you will have to start with a plan.

“Imagine yourself in the middle of nowhere, before sunrise, there’s a quiet around you, the stars start to fade, and the light of the sun begins to bring everything to life in blue.”

After his expedition, Berge was shattered but his soul was full of the great experience – and the epic photo.

“It was no easy feat and I hope this inspires people to take on challenges in life and overcome them,” he said.

“I absolutely love Tongariro National Park, its majestic beauty is something to behold, I am extremely proud of this panorama, and I now find myself thinking what next.”

For more information, find Larn Berge Photography on Facebook.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.