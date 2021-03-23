Woman speaks out about interaction with missing Wellington teen Jasmine

Police are appealing for sightings of missing 17-year-old Jasmine. Photo / Supplied

A woman has gone to police with grave concerns about the safety of a missing Wellington teenager.

The 17-year-old, identified by police as a girl named Jasmine, has been missing since Monday last week.

Police said she could be around the Te Aro Park or central Wellington area, in the suburb of Strathmore, or even in Auckland.

A Wellington woman, who asked to be kept anonymous, saw the police post yesterday about Jasmine's disappearance. She immediately recognised her as a girl that had visited her flat last Tuesday.

She told the Herald the teenager arrived with two other people and her behaviour had been concerning.

"I could tell by the way she was acting that she wasn't feeling safe," she said.

"If that was my kid, I'd be begging for someone like me to speak up about it."

A police spokesperson confirmed they received this woman's statement, along with a number of other reports "in relation to information about Jasmine's whereabouts."

"We have an open mind as to where Jasmine may be and reiterate the appeal on Facebook," they said.