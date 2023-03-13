Michael Dean Ratima became angry when his partner and her friend used all of a bag of methamphetamine he had given her. Photo / NZME

Michael Dean Ratima became angry when his partner and her friend used all of a bag of methamphetamine he had given her. Photo / NZME

This story includes descriptions of serious family violence which may upset some readers.

A woman suffered open wounds on her head and body after being slashed by her partner, who was angry that she had used all their meth.

She also suffered a fractured eye socket and broken ribs after Michael Dean Ratima put down the knife and began beating her with a walking stick and kicking her.

The woman’s ordeal was described as “a brutal attack involving extreme violence” by Judge Russell Collins in the Napier District Court.

According to a Crown summary of facts, the attack happened in February last year at the Napier house where Ratima had been living with his victim. She was on home detention and was sitting with a friend at a table in the driveway.

Ratima was coming and going, and gave the woman and her friend a small bag of methamphetamine.

Ratima became angry when he returned to the property and found they had consumed all of the drug.

He struck his partner across the face and chased her into a small cabin on the property, where he thrust a pair of gardening shears at her.

The attack continued into the main house, where Ratima carried out a “prolonged assault” after grabbing a number of weapons.

As the woman cowered on a couch and tried to protect herself with some clothing there, Ratima began slashing and stabbing the woman with a black-handled knife.

“When she yelled out in pain from the stabbing and slashing the defendant responded, telling her to be quiet and that he would push the knife into her harder than what he was doing,” the Crown summary said.

“From the assault with a knife she suffered a number of open wounds covering her head and body, both on her back and front.”

Ratima next struck the woman with a metal walking stick that had four feet on the bottom, one missing its rubber footing.

He beat her about the upper body, head and face with such force that it grazed her skin and left an outline of the metal tube which was missing the rubber footing on her shoulder.

The woman suffered a fractured eye socket from the “continuous blows” of the stick.

While she was still trapped on the couch, Ratima began kicking her in the ribs, fracturing a number of them.

“During the attack... the defendant repeatedly told her that he was going to kill her.”

Defence counsel Kila Pedder told the judge that Ratima, who had pleaded guilty, was remorseful for his actions.

But Crown prosecutor Brenna McKenzie said it was difficult to see how that remorse had been demonstrated. There had been no restorative justice process.

Judge Collins said Ratima had a propensity for violence and posed a significant risk to others.

“You have a history of violence visited on you and you have a history of violence given to other people.”

He said Ratima had a history of mental health issues and a 2007 diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

However, he also had a background of non-compliance with his medication and use of illicit drugs.

Judge Collins jailed Ratima for five years and three months for wounding the woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He imposed lesser and concurrent sentences for assault with a weapon, assault in a family relationship, assault with intent to injure and supplying methamphetamine.



























