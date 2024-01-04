Members of the public brutalised a beached shark to return its pups to the water. Video / Cherie Smillie

WARNING: Graphic video may be distressing.

A woman who tried to intervene when a pregnant shark was dragged onto the beach and cut open alive was sworn at and called an “activist” and “pathetic woman”.

Members of public were outraged this week when a video emerged online of the school shark thrashing and arching in pain as a group of people slit its belly open, allowing dozens of live baby sharks to spill out onto the sand.

Those at the scene returned the pups to the water, but witness Adele Ross said most of them were quickly picked off by seagulls.

She was visiting New Brighton Beach in Christchurch earlier this week with a friend when she spotted a commotion down by the water.

“It looks from a distance like they were trying to drown and stab a white dog, it was incredibly violent,” she said.

“By the time I got there they had slashed the side of its neck.”

She said the group consisted of two teenage boys she estimated to be about 14, and one “supervising adult”.

“I said ‘what the hell is going on here?’ He was like ‘mind your own business, you don’t know anything about fishing.’”

Ross, who comes from a hunting and fishing background, said she tried to explain to the man that the shark had likely come close to shore to give birth, and that the way they were killing the shark meant the meat would be spoiled anyway.

She said the man swore at her, calling her an “activist” and a “pathetic woman”.

“I was like ‘well, it’s a waste of an animal and it’s a waste of the meat now, can’t you just finish it?’”

She said the man continued telling her to mind her own business, then instructed the two boys to cut the shark’s belly open.

One of the boys was shaking as he tried to cut the shark, and the other had to take over, she said.

There was a crowd of people watching, including some “really upset children”. “There was another lady with just tears streaming down her face. I was the only one that said anything, but I’m a six-foot, bloody - quite a large lady.”

The shark was still alive even after they’d scooped pups out of its belly twice, she said.

While members of the public rushed to put the babies back in the ocean, it was a matter of time before the seagulls began swooping in and carrying them away.

Ross began taking photos of the man and explained she was going to provide them to the relevant authorities. She said he quickly left the scene.

The boys soon followed, carrying what was left of the shark.

When Ross and her friend went up onto the pier, they saw the boys and the man with a larger group of about 12 other men, cutting up the shark and throwing all the meat back into the ocean.

If she could send them a message, Ross said she wanted them to know “that wasn’t the right way”.

Dr Riley Elliott has also criticised how the animal was killed.

“If this is the sport that you want your children to pursue, make sure you have the knowledge and skills and time to teach them the correct way.”

She also advised against catching sharks altogether.

Fisheries New Zealand has said it will “follow up” with the people in the video and advise them on their responsibilities under the Animal Welfare Act, but Ross said she believed there should be a prosecution for the cruel nature of the shark’s death.

Shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott has also called out the behaviour in the video, reminding people “fish can’t scream”.

“Fish do have feelings, fish don’t have a voice - respect them as the animals that they are.

“If you’re going to catch a fish and cut its belly open, the humane thing to do is make sure it’s dead first.”

He said they were an important part of the ecosystem, and that shark numbers globally were already only a fraction of what they were 50 years ago.

“I think most people agree they would rather have seen that mother swimming off pregnant with her babies and giving birth when she wants,” he said.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



