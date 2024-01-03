Members of the public brutalised a beached shark to return its pups to the water. Video / Cherie Smillie

WARNING: Graphic video may be distressing.

A video of a pregnant shark being cut open alive and Christchurch beachgoers rushing to return its babies to the ocean has prompted a reminder from a shark expert - “fish can’t scream”.

Fisheries New Zealand has also said they will be speaking to the people involved about their responsibilities under the Animal Welfare Act.

The graphic video shows what appears to be a mature school shark on New Brighton Beach being cut open while still alive, with dozens of baby sharks spilling out on to the sand.

While footage of members of the public running handfuls of the pups to the water was heartwarming, shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott was concerned at the inhumane death of the mother.

The video showed the shark being cut open and its pups spilling out.

“If you’re going to catch a fish and cut its belly open, the humane thing to do is make sure it’s dead first,” he said.

“You can see there’s been an attempt to dispatch the animal by cutting around its neck. The animal’s clearly in pain and struggling as they’re cutting its belly open.”

The disturbing footage shows the shark thrashing around even after its throat has been cut, and arching up in pain as the fishermen slice it open.

Elliott wanted to remind the public that “fish can’t scream”.

“Fish do have feelings, fish don’t have a voice - respect them as the animals that they are.”

At this time of year sharks come close to the shore to give birth, and Elliott warned people to leave them alone at this time, as sharks were a keystone predator in the ecosystem whose numbers had plummetted globally.

“While it may be fascinating, I think most people agree they would rather have seen that mother swimming off pregnant with her babies and giving birth when she wants.”

Seeing people rush to return the pups to the ocean was a “positive” side to the video, he said.

Dr Riley Elliott said while it might be fascinating, he believed most people would want to see the shark swimming away still pregnant. Photo / Amber Jones

“That’s a nice, respectful thing that those guys did.”

Elliott thought it was possible the pups could survive as they appeared to be close to full term.

School sharks are fished commercially and often used in fish and chips, but Elliott said non-commercial fishers should leave them be.

“The world has lost about 70 per cent of its sharks in the last 50 years. They breed very slowly and take a long time to get to maturity.”

Cherie Smillie, who filmed the video, said she had not realised at the time the shark was still alive, and thought its movements were just post-death nerve reactions.

School sharks are an important part of the ecosystem.

“What I was told happened was they actually seen it from the pier, they ran down and jumped on top of it and dragged it onto the beach,” she said.

She was horrified to later realise the shark was alive as it was “brutally ripped apart.

“I think it’s absolutely cruel.”

Smillie said she later saw the fisherman cutting up the shark and throwing all the pieces back into the ocean.

Department of Conservation marine advisor Clinton Duffy said the school shark was not a protected species, with about 3000 tonnes being caught annually for meat.

“It is unlikely the pups would survive being released back into the ocean but there is no harm in trying.”

Meanwhile Fisheries New Zealand said the shark was made to suffer unnecessarily, and they would be “following up” with the people in the video.

Glen Burrell, the Ministry for Primary Industries’ animal welfare director for compliance and response, said Fisheries manages the effects of fishing on sharks with a range of rules restricting how and where they can be caught by commercial and recreational fishers.

“There are guidelines covering how a shark can be killed to minimise suffering, which includes severing its spine across the back of its head,” Burrell said in a statement.

“While there appears to be some attempt to do this, we consider the shark was made to suffer unnecessary pain and distress due to the shark not being dispatched correctly in this instance.

“We will be following up to ensure the people in the video are aware of their responsibilities under the Animal Welfare Act.”

