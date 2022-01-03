Woman missing from Queenstown since NYE located safe

Jessica Stall has been found safe and well, police say. Photo / Supplied

Jessica Stall has been found safe and well, police say. Photo / Supplied

A woman who police said they had major concerns for after she went missing from the Queenstown area on New Year's Eve has been located safe and well.

Jessica Stall, 39, had last been seen around midday on December 31.

Police announced late last night that she had been found.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," they said in a brief statement.

Authorities asked the public over the weekend to be on the lookout for Stall and her vehicle, and to contact police immediately with any sightings.

"There has been a potential sighting and police are reviewing CCTV footage," a police spokesman previously said.