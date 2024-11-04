China’s growing concern about possible Trump presidency, the fight to make dental care free and union meetings for Health NZ nurses to be held.

A Filipino teacher killed in a crash near Queenstown yesterday has been remembered by students, friends and other loved ones on social media today.

Joyce Fesico has been named in tributes spread online as the victim of a tragic, two-vehicle crash, which happened on Crown Range Rd at 3.55pm on Sunday.

“Hello Mommy Joyce, also known as Ma’am Joyce Fesico, thank you for teaching us, thank you for being our second mother, thank you for telling and sharing your story that helps us grow our knowledge about life,” one tribute said.

“Your way of teaching is very special. You taught us how to fight, not physically, but mentally. Your lessons will always be unforgettable, and we will always carry them until our last breath. You’ve been an exceptional teacher for caring about your students and treating them like your own kids.

“Our memories with you will be special and unforgettable.”