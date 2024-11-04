Advertisement
Woman killed in Queenstown crash was Filipino teacher Joyce Fesico

A Filipino teacher killed in a crash near Queenstown yesterday has been remembered by students, friends and other loved ones on social media today.

Joyce Fesico has been named in tributes spread online as the victim of a tragic, two-vehicle crash, which happened on Crown Range Rd at 3.55pm on Sunday.

“Hello Mommy Joyce, also known as Ma’am Joyce Fesico, thank you for teaching us, thank you for being our second mother, thank you for telling and sharing your story that helps us grow our knowledge about life,” one tribute said.

“Your way of teaching is very special. You taught us how to fight, not physically, but mentally. Your lessons will always be unforgettable, and we will always carry them until our last breath. You’ve been an exceptional teacher for caring about your students and treating them like your own kids.

“Our memories with you will be special and unforgettable.”

The message signed off with “thank you, Mommy Joyce,” and told Fesico to “rest in paradise, our comfort teacher”.

Another friend posted that Fesico was “resting in the embrace of heaven”.

“Your love and wisdom remain with us, filling the spaces you left behind with warmth and cherished memories.”

Another person said Fesico would always be in their heart.

“Thank you for all the things you have done to us as our teacher and as our second parent,” she wrote.

Another said they would forever be grateful to Fesico.

Joyce Fesico, from the Philippines, was killed in a crash on Crown Range Rd near Queenstown on Sunday.
“Thank you for believing on my capacity and opening doors for me,” they wrote.

Hato Hone St John said it responded to yesterday’s crash with four helicopters, four ambulances, one manager, one rapid response unit and one major incident support team.

“Our crews assessed and treated seven patients.”

Three patients in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition were all airlifted to Dunedin Hospital. A further two patients in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition were transported by road to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

