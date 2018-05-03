Woman injured after fall from horse and cart in Northland

The owner did not want to talk about the accident after a woman was taken to hospital after falling from the cart drawn by two horses near Kerikeri.

A vehicle involved in a different kind of accident near Kerikeri left the scene at a quiet plod today.

A woman received leg injuries after allegedly falling off a 100-year wagon being towed by shire horses along Inlet Rd about 11.20am today.

She was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by ambulance.

The often-admired horses and cart are familiar sights along the road and at local events but the owner did not want to talk about how the accident happened.

It is not known whether the woman was sitting on the wagon seat or climbing on or off.

A police officer at the scene described it as ''just a mishap''.