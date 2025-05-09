Advertisement
Woman injured after driver flees Wellington petrol station without paying

By Ashleigh McCaull
RNZ·
2 mins to read

A woman was injured in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn after trying to stop a petrol drive off. Photo: Google Maps

By Ashleigh McCaull of RNZ

A Wellington woman is recovering at home after she was forcefully flung to the ground while trying to stop someone stealing fuel from a petrol station.

Police said they were called to Ohiro Rd before 8.30am after a report that a person had been assaulted.

Police said one person received non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s husband, who owns the BP in Brooklyn and did not want to be named, said his wife was behind the counter when she saw someone attempting to drive off without paying for their fuel.

“When she opened the back door, the driver drove off ... so she fell over totally, lucky she was away from that car,” he said.

Footage seen by RNZ shows the woman falling to the ground after the car reversed back and sped off quickly.

Her husband said the woman remains scared but was doing okay.

He thanked the Brooklyn community for their support and for calling emergency services to assist her.

He said, despite what happened this morning, they would carry on.

The woman's husband thanked the Brooklyn community for their support. Photo / Ashley McCaull, RNZ
“Our business is like that, has to be carried on. That person is not a local person. We had community support, someone gave flowers as well and we had lots of customers that came to see how she was doing,” he said.

He said during his time owning the business, they had never experienced anything like this before.

He said police told him they would give him an update on Saturday on their efforts to catch those responsible.

