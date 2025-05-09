By Ashleigh McCaull of RNZ
A Wellington woman is recovering at home after she was forcefully flung to the ground while trying to stop someone stealing fuel from a petrol station.
Police said they were called to Ohiro Rd before 8.30am after a report that a person had been assaulted.
Police said one person received non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman’s husband, who owns the BP in Brooklyn and did not want to be named, said his wife was behind the counter when she saw someone attempting to drive off without paying for their fuel.