“When she opened the back door, the driver drove off ... so she fell over totally, lucky she was away from that car,” he said.

Footage seen by RNZ shows the woman falling to the ground after the car reversed back and sped off quickly.

Her husband said the woman remains scared but was doing okay.

He thanked the Brooklyn community for their support and for calling emergency services to assist her.

He said, despite what happened this morning, they would carry on.

The woman's husband thanked the Brooklyn community for their support. Photo / Ashley McCaull, RNZ

“Our business is like that, has to be carried on. That person is not a local person. We had community support, someone gave flowers as well and we had lots of customers that came to see how she was doing,” he said.

He said during his time owning the business, they had never experienced anything like this before.

He said police told him they would give him an update on Saturday on their efforts to catch those responsible.