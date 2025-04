Tory Whanau bows out of mayoral race, figures reveal key factors contributing to homelessness and the inquest into Juliana Herrera’s murder continues.

One person is in serious condition following a motor vehicle accident in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of Cosgrave and Clevedon Rds, at about 2.15pm.

Inquiries are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A Hato Hone spokesperson said emergency services were called to the incident about 2.11pm.