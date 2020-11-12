Woman in serious condition after stabbing in Māngere - man arrested

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in an incident in Māngere last night.

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in an incident in South Auckland last night.

Police said they were called to a property in Favona, in the suburb of Māngere, in the evening. A specific time has not been released by authorities.

"Emergency services were called to an address and located a woman who had stab wounds," a spokeswoman said.

The victim suffered serious injuries, police said, and was taken to Middlemore Hospital. Despite her injuries, they were not said to be life-threatening.

A 54-year-old man found at the same address has been charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this morning.