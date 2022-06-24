Woman found dead in Auckland crash after report car was submerged in water

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash near a popular beach south-west of Auckland. File photo / Sylvie Whinray

A woman has been found dead in a car in a popular coastal holiday hot-spot south-west of Auckland.

Police were called to the site in Karioitahi, near Waiuku, at 8.30am today after a person reported seeing a car submerged in water.

The caller said the car was located near the Awhitu and Mayhead Rd intersections.

"Emergency services found a woman deceased in the car," police said.



"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way."

Karioitahi is about 10km from Waiuku.

The crash has happened near the intersection of two roads near Karioitahi Beach. Photo / Google

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were on the scene, along with marked police cars.

Diversions were earlier put in place while emergency services respond to the incident.

Karioitahi beach is a popular holiday spot, with popular beach activities including surfing, fishing, horse riding, off-road driving.