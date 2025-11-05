Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said “our thoughts are with Luisa’s family and her children, for the loss they have suffered, and our investigation team is continuing to support them through the process”.
He confirmed to the Herald, “initial results from the post-mortem show the victim suffered a stabbing injury”.
A GoFundMe page set up by Mate’s brother, Semi said she “was the oldest of four siblings, a loving mother to her two beautiful boys, and a dedicated professional who worked hard to provide them with a better life”.
“Through her hard work and determination, she was able to take her family overseas, always striving to give them the best opportunities possible. She was caring, strong, and full of love.”