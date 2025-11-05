Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Woman found dead in Auckland apartment was Fijian mother-of-two, police say she was stabbed

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Luisa Qeleseinikau Mate was found dead in a central Auckland apartment on Saturday night. Photo / GoFundMe

Luisa Qeleseinikau Mate was found dead in a central Auckland apartment on Saturday night. Photo / GoFundMe

A woman found dead in an Auckland apartment building has been identified.

The body of Luisa Qeleseinikau Mate, 38, was discovered by police at a Day St apartment building after they were alerted to a possible incident.

A 38-year-old man who was known to Mate has and appeared in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save