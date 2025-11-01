Advertisement
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in central Auckland apartment

NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police responding to a report of an assault on Day St last night. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a central Auckland apartment last night.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were alerted to a possible incident at a Day St address at around 7.35pm Saturday.

“[Police] tragically arrived at the apartment a short

