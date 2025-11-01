Man charged with murder after woman found dead in central Auckland apartment

Baldwin said a 38-year-old man who was known to the victim has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.
“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this homicide but would like to hear from any members of the public who have information which may be relevant to our investigation.
“Our investigation is underway with a scene examination to continue today as well as other area enquiries”, Baldwin said.
Anyone with information can contact police by contacting 105 and quoting file number 251101/3740.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.