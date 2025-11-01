Police responding to a report of an assault on Day St last night. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in central Auckland apartment

Police responding to a report of an assault on Day St last night. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a central Auckland apartment last night.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were alerted to a possible incident at a Day St address at around 7.35pm Saturday.

“[Police] tragically arrived at the apartment a short time later where the woman was located,” Baldwin said.

Photos from the scene showed police officers at the entrance of an apartment building and unmarked police vehicles lined up along the road.

A witness told NZME they saw six police vehicles and four ambulances while they dined nearby on Karangahape Rd last night.