A woman facing fraud charges needed to file medical notes to prove her cancer was the reason she failed to appear in the Nelson District Court.

The woman was due to reappear today, having been earlier remanded to allow time for the police to assess a large disclosure file.

Her charges related to events in Palmerston North and include using a document to the value of $32,000 and accessing a computer system dishonestly. The court heard recently she had since moved to Takaka, in Golden Bay.

A woman had to prove her cancer diagnosis to a court to avoid arrest for failing to show up. Photo / 123RF

The woman's lawyer, Kelly Hennessey, explained to the court earlier today her absence was because she was unable to drive due to recent surgery and "major health difficulties".

Police prosecution said contact with a detective revealed serious concerns around the honesty of the claims, especially as there was no proof provided to her family, and neither was there any evidence provided to the court as to why she had failed to appear.

Police were also concerned that the woman had been in contact with the complainant and was therefore interfering with a witness.

The matter was stood down until this afternoon for proof of her claims to be provided, at which point medical information was filed to the court. Hennessey told the court that her diagnosis was ovarian cancer with lesions now on her liver, and that she had between three and 18 months to live.

Judge Jo Rielly said that while she was not a doctor, the evidence she had suggested the diagnosis was likely, but that the defendant's life expectancy was not referred to in the material.

The woman was further remanded on bail to appear again next month, with a condition added that she was not to contact any witnesses. Curfew was altered to allow for her to undergo medical treatment, and medical notes were to be released to the police.