Woman dies at Mangawhai Heads after medical event on beach

A woman, aged 30, died at Mangawhai Heads following a medical event. Photo / Michael Craig

A woman has died on a beach in Mangawhai Heads after suffering from a medical event near the water.

Emergency services attempted to revive the woman on the beach near Mangawhai Heads Road shortly before 4.30pm.

Police and St John staff tended to the 30-year-old, but she died at the scene.

"Police extends condolences to the woman's family.

"Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course."

A witness told the Herald two nearby medical students were first to run to the woman's aid.

He said they performed CPR on her for 20 minutes before lifeguards arrived.

- More to come