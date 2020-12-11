Woman dies after house fire in Palmerston North

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Palmerston North on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

A woman has died after a house fire in Westbrook, Palmerston North overnight.

Fire and Emergency were called to a house fire at Clutha Place in Palmerston North around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Police confirmed the woman was taken to hospital, where she later died. No one else was injured.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said an investigator was looking into the cause of the fire on Friday.

The home was the property of Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities.

Regional director Graeme Broderick said: "We're deeply saddened by this tragedy and our condolences and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of our tenant. Kāinga Ora is also in touch with the family to help where we can.

"The property had working smoke alarms and Fire and Emergency are now investigating the cause of the fire."