One person is in custody following a serious incident at Lakewood Plaza, Manukau. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have charged a 36-year-old woman with murder in relation to a death at a South Auckland apartment block earlier today.

A woman has died and another was taken into custody in a serious incident in Auckland overnight.

Emergency teams were called to as address on Lakewood Court in Manukau at around 4.30am today.

"On arrival, a woman was located deceased at the scene," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"Another woman was located at the address and taken into custody."

That woman has now been charged with murder and will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday, September 5.

"Police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Lakewood Court area overnight and may have heard or seen something which could assist our inquiries.

"If you can help, please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 220903/3136."

Police teams at the scene of the critical incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The unit is now cordoned off and Vickers said police will remain on the scene today as they do an examination of the site.

"While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public," he said.

Earlier ambulance, police and serious crime investigators had been at the scene.