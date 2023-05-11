Damage to headstones and ornaments at the Rotorua cemetery on Sala St.

Damage to headstones and ornaments at the Rotorua cemetery on Sala St.

A woman charged after allegedly driving through a Rotorua cemetery, damaging headstones and memorial items, has yet to enter pleas to five charges.

The woman, who has been granted interim name suppression, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today.

She is charged with four counts of doing intentional damage with reckless disregard and one charge of operating a motor vehicle with sustained loss of traction.

To allow time for a report on her to be completed, Judge David Cameron remanded her on continued bail until July 3, when pleas would be entered.

Her bail conditions, set down at a previous court appearance, were to continue. They included living with relatives outside of Rotorua and not driving a car or associating with alleged victims - families with damaged graves.

The Rotorua Crematorium and Cemetery on Sala St was allegedly damaged on February 13.



