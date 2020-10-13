Woman charged allegedly escaping from the Grand Millennium Hotel

The Grand Millenium in Auckland CBD. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A woman has been charged after three incidents while in an Auckland managed isolation hotel.

The 22-year-old was arrested last night and taken into police custody.

She is facing two charges of failing to comply with requirements for isolation and a single charge of failing to remain in isolation for the required period.

One of the charges relates to an incident yesterday and the other two charges relate to separate incidents at the Grand Millennium Hotel on October 8.

About 1am on Friday morning, on-site security allegedly intercepted a woman attempting to abscond from the hotel through a fire exit.

After inquiries it was established that the women had also allegedly absconded the previous night and returned at 3.09am.

She was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) chief Air Commodore Darryn Webb previously said the escape attempt was a rare event but was being treated seriously.

"While I'm confident that we have strong security measures in place, these hotels are not prisons and this individual has wilfully absconded once, and then attempted to repeat this the following night when she was caught by security," Webb said.

"A permanent security presence has been established outside her room to ensure she remains at the facility."