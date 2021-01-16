Woman charged after South Auckland firearms incident, victim still in hospital

Police respond to the firearms incident in Papatoetoe. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in relation to a firearms incident last night in Papatoetoe in which a person sustained serious injuries.

The injured person was taken to hospital just before 7pm after police were called to the Tui Rd address.

It had been reported there had been an accidental firearms incident.

Police said today inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident and a woman would appear in court tomorrow.

"She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow on charges of wounding with intent to injure and unlawfully carrying a firearm," a police spokesperson said.

"One person remains in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition."