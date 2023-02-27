A car allegedly drove through the cemetery on February 13. Photo / Andrew Warner

A woman charged after allegedly driving through a Rotorua cemetery smashing headstones and bowling over memorial items has been granted bail - but she has to live with her parents outside Rotorua and isn’t allowed to drive a car.

The woman’s name can not be released because she has been granted interim name suppression until a full psychiatric assessment has been completed.

The 44-year-old appeared in the Rotorua District Court today relating to alleged damage at the Rotorua Crematorium and Cemetery on Sala St on February 13.

Headstones and ornaments were damaged after a woman allegedly drove through the cemetery. Photo / Andrew Warner

Judge Phillip Cooper granted the woman bail to live with her parents at their home outside of Rotorua, despite police recommending she stay behind bars.

The woman faces four charges of intentional damage with reckless disregard and one charge of operating a motor vehicle with sustained loss of traction.

Her lawyer, Douglas Hall, told Judge Cooper he didn’t want the woman to plead to the charges until an assessment had been done.

He also requested interim suppression of the woman’s name, which Judge Cooper granted.

Judge Cooper noted the police’s opposition to bail but granted it under strict conditions.

These included that she lives out of town with her parents; does not drive a motor vehicle; does not act in a violent manner; makes an appointment with a GP as soon as possible and abides by any recommendations; attends an appointment with a psychiatric specialist in April; and does not associate with the victims of the alleged offences (families of those whose graves were damaged).

She was remanded without pleas on bail to reappear in court on May 1 at 10am.