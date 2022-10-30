Woman airlifted to hospital after 'tree falls on vehicle' near Wairoa

One person has been airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Mohaka, Wairoa, on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured after a tree reportedly fell on a vehicle in northern Hawke's Bay on Monday morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were about 5.30am called a report of a tree falling on a vehicle on State Highway 2 through Mohaka in the Wairoa district.

The spokeswoman said the road was not blocked and the Serious Crash Unit had been called.

A St John spokesman said they responded to the incident with one ambulance and one helicopter. One person was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were called - one fire truck attended and left at 8.16am.

