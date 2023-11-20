Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Woman accused of killing her father in a house fire tells undercover cop: ‘Arson is the easiest thing in the world’

Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read
Ten years after the death of 88-year-old Ronald Russell Allison in a house fire at Te Karaka, his daughter Lynne Maree Martin has gone on trial in the High Court at Gisborne charged with his murder. Photo / S. Curtis, Gisborne Herald

Ten years after the death of 88-year-old Ronald Russell Allison in a house fire at Te Karaka, his daughter Lynne Maree Martin has gone on trial in the High Court at Gisborne charged with his murder. Photo / S. Curtis, Gisborne Herald

Arson is the “easiest thing in the world and very hard to trace”, a woman accused of killing her father in a house fire told an undercover police officer.

In 2020, the young officer who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand