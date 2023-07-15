Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Witnesses change evidence at trial of gang member who fired shotgun at 21st birthday party, causing wounding

Jared Savage
By
7 mins to read
George McDonald graduated from a low-level street gang to join the Comancheros motorcycle club while serving a prison sentence for shooting someone.

George McDonald graduated from a low-level street gang to join the Comancheros motorcycle club while serving a prison sentence for shooting someone.

Witnesses who identified a gang “superstar” as the man who fired a gun at a 21st birthday party - which left the victim with a gaping 18cm wound to his leg - later tried to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand