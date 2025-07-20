“My partner and the truck driver went to try and get the cows off the side of the road and hold them there until the officers got there,” Mottram recalled.

“I went straight over to the driver of the car.”

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 8.30pm. Photo / NZME

Mottram told the Herald the driver – the sole occupant – said he was lightheaded, and Mottram described him as unable to walk properly.

“I did watch him take a couple of pretty good falls.

“I don’t think he would have escaped without some kind of head trauma.”

She immediately called emergency services, but they were already on their way.

“We didn’t know at the time, because we were busy dealing with what was in front of us, that there was another accident further up the road with the same herd of cows.”

Around the same time of the Palmerston North-bound collision, a separate vehicle travelling the opposite way to Ashurst had collided with cows on the other side of the herd.

“Our driver hit eight of them,” Mottram said. “Three were dead when we arrived, one was actively dying, and ... there were four more that were injured.

“The officers put them down pretty much on the spot. It wasn’t pretty.”

Ten cows were killed on Friday night following a two-vehicle crash on SH3. Photo / NZME

The witness said despite the vehicle damage, there was no indication the driver she helped had lost control of his vehicle.

“We don’t know why [the cows] were on the road. There were no broken fences on the roadside and the farmers couldn’t find anything.”

The injured driver was transported to hospital in an ambulance, while the cows’ bodies were eventually moved off the road and into a truck by an agricultural tractor.

Emergency services were called to the SH3 crash at approximately 8.30pm.

“The crash involved a herd of cows on the road, and two vehicles – one coming from Ashhurst and one from Palmerston North,” police said.

Ultimately, 10 cows were killed and four were injured, with police euthanising the badly injured livestock on the side of the road.

Ending the lives of the injured livestock was the “most humane option available at the time”, police said.

Police initially said around 20 cows had died, but later revised it to 10.

The driver of one of the vehicles suffered moderate injuries, while the other driver had no injuries.

Police said yesterday there was no indication that charges would be laid against those involved.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.