Nineteen-year-old Birch had been drinking “hot stuff”, or Johnnie Walker red label and Jim Beam, during the day and evening with Nicoll, whānau, and associates and went on to become “very drunk” the night he died.
He got into two fights; one with his brother, Thomas, and another with the defendant’s brother, Raymond “Porky” Kahia after allegedly peering into a toilet window of a Black Power house.
He was also seen stumbling, slurring his words, yelling Mongrel Mob gang slogans, and assaulting Nicoll as they walked home.
Defence counsel Rob Stevens grilled Nicoll about her initial statement that Tareha stabbed Birch and not Kahia.
She “couldn’t remember” Tareha getting in touch with her 11 days after Birch’s death or keeping in touch until she went into the police station and changed her statement about his involvement on June 18, 2014.
She’d initially told police that she ran up to him in the car when it arrived but he got out and shoved her violently, sending her backward onto the ground.
She changed her story to say Tareha stayed in the car the whole time and didn’t assault her.
“I went in to change my story because I had lied,” she said. “And had to fix what I said... for my truth. Not for Kansas or anyone else.”
“You changed your story about what Kansas had done,” Stevens said.
“I went in to change it because it’s the truth,” she replied.