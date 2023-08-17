Alison and Clayton Young were at home last night when they got the call letting them know their store had sold the winning $37m Lotto Powerball ticket.

They own New World Kāpiti, and Alison said they were absolutely ecstatic when they heard the news.

“Obviously we checked our ticket first. It wasn’t the big winner.”

Alison said the store was buzzing with excitement and activity this morning, from customers and team members who bought tickets.

She hoped someone local has won the jackpot and said it would be “fantastic” if someone scanned the winning ticket in-store.

“We’re desperately hoping it’s someone in the community, or better yet one of our team members.”

New World Kāpiti co-owner Alison Young in front of the lucky Lotto kiosk. Photo / David Haxton

While many of the 18 team members bought tickets, they all had a syndicate ticket they went in on together, and Alison said it would have been great if that ticket had won and everyone got a couple million each.

The win has been amazing for the business too.

It has been the main talking point online, locally and nationally, with the New World becoming a bit of a good luck charm.

“Our store has become what they classify as a ‘lucky store’.”

Alison is hoping the good luck continues and would love to see the store sell another winning Powerball ticket.

“There are some stores that have had multiple [Powerball] winners.”

New World Kāpiti where someone bought a $37m winning Lotto ticket. Photo / David Haxton

She and Clayton have owned New World Kāpiti for almost 10 years, and in that time, have only seen a couple of first-division winners, but nothing quite as big as the Powerball win.

They’ve now displayed Lotto signs in their window and will be receiving a small trophy to display at their Lotto station.

The winning numbers were 17, 29, 7, 19, 38, and 36, with the bonus ball being 20 and the Powerball being 5.

It was the largest draw this year and the fourth-highest in New Zealand’s history.



