Winning Lotto locations revealed: One lucky Kiwi wins $1m Strike

Saturday night’s $8 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will roll over to next week’s draw - but one lucky punter won a cool $1 million with Strike.

The winning numbers were 38, 27, 37, 21, 39, and 3, with the bonus ball 18, and Powerball, 5. Strike was 38, 27, 37, 21.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Four Square Molesworth in Mangawhai, north of Auckland.

Another winner struck the Powerball second division and will take home $62,752, and a further six players struck gold with $45,083 in Lotto second division.

The second division Powerball winner was sold online via MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The other five second division winners bought their tickets at Four Square in Taradale, New World Centre City in Dunedin, and online via MyLotto from Whakatāne, Gore, and Invercargill.

Eight lucky Lotto players found themselves more than $25,000 better off after Wednesday night’s live draw.

The players, who each picked up $25,678, bought their tickets at Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, New World Howick, Ngatea Lotto and Foodmart, Rotorua’s Lucky Lotto Shop and online via MyLotto in Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, and Dunedin.

Two players from Auckland and Ōhope shared the $1m Lotto first division prize in last Saturday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ōhope Beach in Ōhope and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results

can be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Save

