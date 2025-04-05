Winning Lotto locations revealed: One lucky Kiwi wins $1m Strike

The world reacts to Donald Trump applying new global tariffs on trade. Russel Brand is accused of rape and sexual assault. China keeps an eye on NZ investigations.

Saturday night’s $8 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will roll over to next week’s draw - but one lucky punter won a cool $1 million with Strike.

The winning numbers were 38, 27, 37, 21, 39, and 3, with the bonus ball 18, and Powerball, 5. Strike was 38, 27, 37, 21.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Four Square Molesworth in Mangawhai, north of Auckland.

Another winner struck the Powerball second division and will take home $62,752, and a further six players struck gold with $45,083 in Lotto second division.

The second division Powerball winner was sold online via MyLotto to a player from Auckland.